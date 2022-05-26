New Delhi: Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his first international project. Teh actor will feature in director Roberto Girault’s ‘Laxman Lopez’. The shooting for the same will commence in December in New York City. Nawazuddin recently finished a virtual reading of the script. Sharing the news to his Instagram followers, Nawazuddin shared a picture of himself along with Roberto Girault, and writer Sammy Sarzoza as he finishes up his reading and is all set to start the shoot from this Christmas.

He captioned his post, "Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza".

Nawazuddin is already freezing thinking about how cold NYC is going to be in December and he wrote in Hindi, “P.S. Thand ki soch key abhi sey kap-kappi chooth rahi hai (thinking about the cold, I am already shivering)”.

'Laxman Lopez' is very special for Nawazuddin as it is his first international project and it will also be headlined by him.

Other than 'Laxman Lopez', the actor has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.