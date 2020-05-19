Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui reacts to actor's divorce, says had no clue

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent him a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance. The couple has been married for 10 long years and has two kids. When Zee News contacted Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui and asked about the development, the latter said he knew nothing of it.

Shamas, in fact, revealed that he got to know about the legal notice through news only. And because it is a legal matter now, he can't comment on it.

Aaliya had earlier confirmed to Zee News in an exclusive conversation that there were problems in their marriage and she alleged those are “serious ones” and she could not take it up further. She, however, did not reveal what exactly were the issues between both of them.

Her lawyer sent Nawazuddin a legal notice via email and WhatsApp on May 7, but his response is awaited.

“Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members,” Aaliya’s lawyer said in a video message shared with Zee News.

The actor, meanwhile rushed to his hometown in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. He along with other family members are currently in quarantine for 14 days. He tweeted about it: Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got an anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome

Nawazuddin is yet to respond to the legal notice sent by his wife a day before.