NCB questions Aryan Khan''s driver in connection with drugs-on-cruise case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan`s son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan`s son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. 

 

Aryan KhanShah Rukh KhandriverJudicial Custodydrugs caseNCB
