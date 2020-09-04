NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's houses to probe drung angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

MUMBAI: In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput, a five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in the actor's death raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Friday (September 4) morning.

NCB sleuths, also including a female officer, arrived at Rhea's residence at 6:30 am on Friday morning. Sources added that NCB is also conducting a parallel raid at Samuel Miranda's house, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to sources, Mumbai Police is also present at Rhea's house where a massive search is underway.

According to sources, the role of Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda came under the scanner of the agency after their purported chats with a few drug peddlers came out. Showik and Miranda are expected to be summoned for questioning soon.

The development comes a day after the NCB questioned Kaizan Ibrahim, a suspected drug trafficker, in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to Sushant death case. A PTI report said that Ibrahim was apprehended after the questioning of Abdel Basit Parihar, who has already been arrested by the agency. The NCB has arrested two people in this probe till now, the other being Zaid Vilatra (21), who was sent to its custody till September 9.

Indian currency worth Rs 9.55 lakh and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are 'proceeds of drug peddling', were recovered from Zaid. "He disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB had said, according to the PTI.

Zaid came under the scanner after the agency arrested two people, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them.

Lakhani had linkages with Zaid, the NCB claimed.

Bandra resident Parihar was arrested after interrogating Zaid. Parihar is learnt to have links with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, 28, and others. Parihar is linked to a person who in turn was allegedly reported to be featuring in chats recovered from the mobile phone of Rhea and her brother Showik, they said.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).