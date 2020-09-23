NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has tightened its noose on the drugs racket running smoothly in Bollywood. A day after top names from movie business such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh among others surfaced, the premiere agency reportedly sent summons to these actors on Wednesday.

Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash and Shruti Modi have also been called for a probe by the NCB.

According to sources, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone, Shruti Modi will appear before the agency tomorrow whereas Deepika and her manager Karishma are called for questioning on September 25.

Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly going to be questioned by NCB on September 26, 2020.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death opened a pandora's box unravelling the underbelly of glamourous looking showbiz. In the related drugs angle, the NCB has found B-Town A-listers involved in consuming and procuring narcotic substances through many of their retrieved WhatsApp chats.

Today, the NCB probed Sushant's former manager and KWAN employee Jaya Saha, director of the management agency, producer Madhu Mantena.

Jaya Saha was first summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August in connection to a money-laundering probe in Sushant's case. She was a consultant at the Kwann Talent Agency and also the talent manager for Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has already been arrested by the NCB.

Rhea and Jaya Saha's drug chat got leaked some days ago, after which she came under the central probe agencies radar. In a major development, Jaya on Tuesday confessed to buying CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Madhu Mantena and herself.

Meanwhile, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the NCB on Tuesday due to ill-health. She has been exempted from appearance before the anti-drug agency till Friday.

Several Bollywood names have popped up in connection with the drugs angle in Sushant's death case. Deepika Padukone's drug-related conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash has also surfaced, after which the summons have been sent to the actress by the NCB.