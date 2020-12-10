Neetu Kapoor confirms testing positive for COVID-19. Feeling better, she says

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has confirmed her coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday. She said she is in self-quarantine and is "feeling better". Over the weekend, unconfirmed media reports had stated that Neetu, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor have tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for their next film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh.

Later, Anil Kapoor said he has tested negative for COVID-19, but earlier this week, Varun confirmed that he has contracted the virus.

In her statement posted recently, Neetu Kapoor said, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I'm so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback into movies. She last featured in 2013's 'Besharam', alongside son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta.