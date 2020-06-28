हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor, writes 'value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth'

Neetu shared a picture of herself with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. 

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor, writes &#039;value your loved ones as that&#039;s your biggest wealth&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has penned a positive note on Instagram, urging people to value their loved ones.

"Big or small..we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest.. it's all a state of mind !!

"All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow ! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard ! Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth," she wrote.

Not only this, Neetu also shared a picture of herself with her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 29. He had been fighting a 2-year-long battle with cancer.

Reacting to the post, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "So beautiful ma."

Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi Kapoorneetu kapoor instagram post
