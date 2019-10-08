Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, VJ Nikhil give eco-twist to Dussehra

Mumbai: Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and video jockey Nikhil Chinapa joined forces to raise awareness about plastic pollution through a special Dussehra campaign.

With over 25 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, MTV decided to turn the online Trash Talk for good.

For each trashy comment on social media, MTV cleaned 1 kg of plastic off the streets for every trashy comment posted on its social handles. The campaign started on September 23, and cleanliness drive started on September 25. They collected 1000kg of plastic, and sculptor Arzaan Khambatta gave it a form of TrashAsura. The 10-feet tall structure symbolises plastic as the evil in the face of humanity.

"MTV Trash Talk is an honest and a thought-provoking effort at adding a twist to the virtual bane of trolling and deliver positive actions out of it. And in the wake of natural threats like the recent conversations around Aarey forest deforestation closer home, and climate change, something we are all experiencing with non-seasonal showers, the TrashAsura is a wake-up call to pull us out of our slumber," Neha said.

To this, Dino added: "The idea of turning social media trolls into something as unique and artistic out of plastic waste and installing a modern-day Ravana is commendable. I am happy to join hands with the brand for such a great cause and hoping to spread a positive word through this initiative."

Nikhil said: "I can say for most of us that we have been a victim of both evils- online trash and the trash we encounter every day when we step out of our homes. TrashAsura by MTV is a great step towards dealing with both the evils, and a small step towards raising awareness about plastic pollution."

The campaign got support from stars such as Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Varun Sood, Jonita Gandhi, Akasa, VJ Gaelyn, rappers like Kaam Bhari, Brodha V, SlowCheetah, and Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The TrashAsura installation will be dismantled on October 9 and sent to NGO Aarohana, which will upcycle the plastic waste into reusable products.