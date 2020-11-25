हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh's one month anniversary video is a perfect ode to romance - Watch

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh&#039;s one month anniversary video is a perfect ode to romance - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh's wedding remained one of the most talked-about events this year. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. On completing one month of marital bliss, Neha took to Instagram and shared a video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh's fairytale romance has been perfectly captured in this video. Neha captioned it: Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh  and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out #NehuPreet at @palazzoversacedubai 



The much-talked-about the wedding of this year amid pandemic scare kept fans on tenterhooks, looking out for details of #NehuDaVyah.

Neha Kakkar and cute-looking hubby Rohanpreet have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony donning different looks.

Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media. 

 

Neha KakkarRohan Preet Singhneha kakkar weddingneha kakkar rohan preet singhneha kakkar video
Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls funny prank late actor used to play
