Neha Kakkar-Rohan Preet Singh's Dubai honeymoon diary is full of sun, sand and beach life!

New Delhi: The newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are having a fab time in Dubai. The couple went to the celeb-favourite vacay spot for their honeymoon and have flooded social media with their Dubai diary.

Neha and Rohan Preet shared romantic pictures from Dubai which are full of sun, sand and beach life. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. The much-talked-about the wedding of this year amid pandemic scare kept fans on tenterhooks, looking out for details of #NehuDaVyah.

Neha and Rohanpreet rocked Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire for their day wedding rituals and looked simply awe-inspiring in Falguni and Shane Peacock's red hot trousseau for the wedding reception in the night on October 26, 2020.

The fans of the couple showered them with wishes on social media. Soon after the wedding festivity and ceremonies, they jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.