Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar kick-starts prep for her first birthday post-wedding with Rohanpreet Singh- See pic!

Renowned singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are all set to celebrate former's first birthday post her marriage. Neha will turn a year older on June 6. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are all set to celebrate former's first birthday post her marriage. Neha, who will turn a year older on June 6, has already started the preparations for her special day.

Her latest Instagram story is definitely proof of it. She shared a sneak peek of the upcoming celebrations in her Instagram story and wrote, “B-Day Week”

neha

In the picture, we can see, beautiful roses adorned at the corners of the table along with a red velvet flavour cake and it also had a mic image embedded on it. 

On the work front, Neha and Rohanpreet recently featured together in a music video, titled ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’ and it released on May 18. The video has garnered rave reviews from their fans and is still topping the music chart. 

The music of the song was composed by Rajat Nagpal, and is crooned by Neha and Rohanpreet.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020. The cuties got married in the presence of their families and close friends. They met for the first time on the set of the song ‘Nehu Da Vyah.’ Since then the couple has been inseparable.

