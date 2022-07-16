NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Netizens call Sara Ali Khan 'relatable max' after her appearance in Koffee With Karan!

Janhvi sure looked smokin hot on the couch but Sara told some amazing stories that won hearts of the audience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
  • Koffee With Karan is back and with a bang! There have been just two episodes of the show out yet but fans are absolutely loving them.
  • The seventh season started with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and in the second one were galpals Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

New Delhi: Koffee With Karan is back and with a bang! There have been just two episodes of the show out yet but fans are absolutely loving them. The seventh season started with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and in the second one were galpals Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The amount of love that people have showered on Sara with the episode is absolutely amazing. The actress is garnering love from all quarters. Moreover, Sara has been trending on Twitter for the last 3 days for her appearance and people can't get enough of it. The actress gave the example of her self-awareness and wittiness while sharing the incidents from her life. Have a look at how her fans went all over the internet to praise Sara. 

 

 

 

 

 

On the show, Sara shared that she chose a cheaper hotel amounting to around Rs. 6000 while on her vacation in Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor that too at the cost of not having a heater in the room. After looking at such a gesture from the star, many people found her relatable and hailed her humbleness. Such incidents show she is the one actress in the country who shows her true self and steals the audience's heart with her honesty and humbleness. 

 

 

 

 

While on the work front, the actress was spotted shooting for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

 

