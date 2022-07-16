New Delhi: Koffee With Karan is back and with a bang! There have been just two episodes of the show out yet but fans are absolutely loving them. The seventh season started with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and in the second one were galpals Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi sure looked smokin hot on the couch but Sara told some amazing stories that won hearts of the audience.

The amount of love that people have showered on Sara with the episode is absolutely amazing. The actress is garnering love from all quarters. Moreover, Sara has been trending on Twitter for the last 3 days for her appearance and people can't get enough of it. The actress gave the example of her self-awareness and wittiness while sharing the incidents from her life. Have a look at how her fans went all over the internet to praise Sara.

Sara Ali Khan is one spunky, unashamedly honest and a sprightly girl. Her ivs are fun.

Loved her on KWK — Me (@flakyflak1) July 16, 2022

A huge tip of the hat to @SaraAliKhan for handling every remark with the utmost grace, wit and class!



Your mum did a great job raising you and I’m so glad you have the emotional maturity to not let anyone get to you, you’re better off without the Dharma tag



ROOTING FOR YOU — Aishwarya Ganji Pal (@GanjiAishwarya) July 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan saving ₹6K for a hotel room in Kedarnath & settling for a room without a heater is the most relatable thing in 7 seasons of Koffee with Karan — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) July 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan is 26 yo but makes so much sense when she talks. Maturity way beyond her years. Amrita ji has raised a strong daughter. — Sanket (@sankulyaa) July 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan is the most relatable star in the industry #KoffeeWithKaran — S (@sabyajhooti) July 15, 2022

On the show, Sara shared that she chose a cheaper hotel amounting to around Rs. 6000 while on her vacation in Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor that too at the cost of not having a heater in the room. After looking at such a gesture from the star, many people found her relatable and hailed her humbleness. Such incidents show she is the one actress in the country who shows her true self and steals the audience's heart with her honesty and humbleness.

my takeaway from #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 ep2 is that Sara Ali Khan is bright, charming, funny, sarcastic, street-smart, and has presence, poise, and eloquence, and might possibly be my fav nepo baby simply because of how likable she is — ria chopra (@riachops) July 15, 2022

Sara Ali Khan who shops at Primark has my forever discount seeking heart. I feel like we can both go to outlet malls in the US also together.

My friends are tired of me constantly boasting how anything I wear is such a deal. Anything. I have nothing expensive — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan having studied in Ivy League college clearly shows most of the times..:))



Plus effervescence in her personality is icing on the cake..in how she puts herself across.. July 14, 2022

#SaraAliKhan you stole the show girl. You are a winner in all the ways. #karanjohar and #JanhviKapoor failed in front of u #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 — Sanaya (@Sanaya_89) July 14, 2022

While on the work front, the actress was spotted shooting for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Live TV