Netizens troll singing sensation Ranu Mondal for her makeup- See inside

New Delhi: Internet can be a nasty place at times and especially to people in the public eye. Singing sensation Ranu Mondal, who was social media's gift to Bollywood, is now being massively trolled by the same people who made her the star that she is today. This time, for her makeup.

Twitter is abuzz with pictures of Ranu dressed in a peach lehenga with her makeup slightly overdone. In the pictures, Ranu looks completely unrecognisable as a lot of foundation seem to have been used to make her look a shade lighter. However, her new look couldn't escape the netizens, who were quick to come up with some hilarious yet nasty memes on social media.

#RanuMandal Joker 2.0 is coming guys....Excitation level is damn high pic.twitter.com/hktJsV8zOb — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) November 17, 2019

#RanuMandal

When you try make-up by seeing the tutorials on Instagram : pic.twitter.com/ktU3ZPzCk4 — P. (@Ainviibas) November 17, 2019

Transition of #RanuMandal P.S : Its about the makeup , not the appearance ....STF away from moral policing. pic.twitter.com/sFnx3j5IUb — Sneha Nair(@blindspot2707) November 17, 2019

Pic1 is beauty, Pic2 is not. When this bollywood world will understand this. Tch! May be never. You can't ban Fair & Lovely's advertisement even. #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/Q6qoEXF6ar — VIJAY MORE (@VijayMore37) November 17, 2019

When make up artist is hired from a grocery store. #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/9Y6RbzNcfi — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) November 17, 2019

Girls when they forget to wash Multani mitti!#RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/iO8TCObl0e — Rajput Himanshu (@RajputHimanshu0) November 17, 2019

#RanuMandal

Pic 1: Clicked by iPhone 11

Pic 2: Clicked by Oppo/Vivo pic.twitter.com/SHHTjjZA61 — Ameen (@helloitsameen) November 16, 2019

I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

However, this speaks more of the glamour world's obsession with fair skin than anything else.

Earlier, a video of Ranu throwing celebrity tantrums went viral on social media. She was seen telling off an elated fan for touching her and asking her for a selfie. The video, however, didn't go down well with the netizens and she was criticised for forgetting her roots. She was accused of letting stardom get to her head but Ranu remained unfazed, another video of her replying rudely to the press followed soon after.

A few songs old Ranu got her big break in the industry after her video from a railway station went viral on social media. Himesh Reshammiya made Ranu record her first Hindi song titled 'Teri Meri' and even released the music video later. A lot of family drama unfurled after Ranu shot to instant fame but the former declared that she has no family.