close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ranu mandal

Netizens troll singing sensation Ranu Mondal for her makeup- See inside

Internet can be a nasty place at times and especially to people in the public eye. Singing sensation Ranu Mondal, who was social media's gift to Bollywood, is now being massively trolled by the same people who made her the star that she is today. This time, for her makeup.

Netizens troll singing sensation Ranu Mondal for her makeup- See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Internet can be a nasty place at times and especially to people in the public eye. Singing sensation Ranu Mondal, who was social media's gift to Bollywood, is now being massively trolled by the same people who made her the star that she is today. This time, for her makeup.

Twitter is abuzz with pictures of Ranu dressed in a peach lehenga with her makeup slightly overdone. In the pictures, Ranu looks completely unrecognisable as a lot of foundation seem to have been used to make her look a shade lighter. However, her new look couldn't escape the netizens, who were quick to come up with some hilarious yet nasty memes on social media. 

However, this speaks more of the glamour world's obsession with fair skin than anything else.

Earlier, a video of Ranu throwing celebrity tantrums went viral on social media. She was seen telling off an elated fan for touching her and asking her for a selfie. The video, however, didn't go down well with the netizens and she was criticised for forgetting her roots. She was accused of letting stardom get to her head but Ranu remained unfazed, another video of her replying rudely to the press followed soon after. 

A few songs old Ranu got her big break in the industry after her video from a railway station went viral on social media. Himesh Reshammiya made Ranu record her first Hindi song titled 'Teri Meri' and even released the music video later. A lot of family drama unfurled after Ranu shot to instant fame but the former declared that she has no family. 

Tags:
ranu mandalRanu Mondalranu mandal makeupTeri Meri KahaniHimesh Reshammiya
Next
Story

Dimple Kapadia: I am alive and kicking

Must Watch

PT7M23S

DNA: Non Stop News, 16th November 2019