Newlyweds Sana Khan and hubby Mufti Anas Sayied's love-filled pics and videos from Kashmir go viral on social media!

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan and hubby Mufti Anas Sayied flew to the picturesque Kashmir for their honeymoon recently. The newly-wed couple's pictures and videos went viral on social media as they enjoyed the scenic beauty of the place in winters.

Sana Khan regularly updates her Instagram stories with fresh pictures and small videos. Here's a screengrab:

Also, several fan pages shared her Instagram story video:

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied, who hails from Gujarat, married on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name Sayiad Sana Khan.

Earlier this year, she shocked her followers, announcing her exit from the showbiz world.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.