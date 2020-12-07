हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sana Khan

Sana Khan and hubby Anas Sayied fly to Kashmir for honeymoon, see viral pics

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied, who hails from Gujarat, married on November 20.

Sana Khan and hubby Anas Sayied fly to Kashmir for honeymoon, see viral pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sanakhaan21

New Delhi: Actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Sayied have flown to Kashmir for their honeymoon. Sana shared pictures from their romantic getaway on her Instagram stories and shared how the newlyweds are making the most of their time together while enjoying the scenic view. 

"Shohar and begum chale," she captioned their air selfie and later gave a sneak peek of how they are spending time. Sana appears to me mesmerised with the view, Anas talks about how cold it is in Kashmir. 

Here are some glimpses from Sana Khan and Anas Sayied's Kashmir diaries:

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied, who hails from Gujarat, married on November 20 in an intimate ceremony. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name Sayied Sana Khan.

"Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... Which of the favours of your lord will you deny," she wrote.

'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan, who has starred in films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho' and 'Wajah Tum Ho', has quit the entertainment industry. She announced her decision on social media in October and said that she will spend life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".  

