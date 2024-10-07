Nia Sharma’s Old Video With Ravi Dubey Goes Viral, Netizens Think She Tried To Kiss Him

Mumbai: Nia Sharma is right now making headlines for not entering the Bigg Boss 18 show, the actress is being article slammed by the netizens for playing with their emotions and taking the fans for granted. The actress’s old video along with her co-star Ravi Dubey’s goes viral where she is seen dancing along with him. As the video goes viral on the internet many netizens are claiming that the actress is trying to kiss her Jamai Raja co-star and is under alcohol influence. Many are even slamming Ravi Dubey for posting this video.

Here's how netizens are slamming Nia and Ravi for their old viral video.

One user commented, "Women with any man when they are drunk". Another user said, "Yes she is drunk and Dubey ji handled it very cleverly". One more user questioned, "Why would he post this?".

Watch the viral video of actress Nia Sharma along with her co-star Ravi Dubey who is grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reason

Nia Sharma shares a great bond with Ravi and their onscreen chemistry with Jamai Raja show has made the hottest couple in Indian television. There was a time when Nia and Ravi had a fallout and the actor even spoke about it. In his interaction with Bollywood Bubble, he said," It’s just by the virtue of working together for all these years. Both me and Nia, we handled that grey area in our relationship with a lot of grace and professionalism. It never showed on screen that we weren’t necessarily talking to each other".

Nia is right now a part of Colors show Laughter Chefs along with Ankita Lokhande and others.