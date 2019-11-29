Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's 'thanksgiving' selfie is full of love and joy!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are celebrating Thanksgiving together and decided to wish one and all on Instagram with a gorgeous picture.

The mushy selfie has garnered over 415, 547 likes so far. PeeCee shared the picture with a caption: Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating... I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.

Priyanka Chopra married international music sensation Nick Jonas in December last year at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Thanksgiving is celebrated majorly in the United States, Canada amongst other countries. The day is marked as giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year.

It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the US.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their hard-hitting performances.