Nick Jonas Saves Wife Priyanka Chopra From Tripping In High Heels, Fans Are Awestruck

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra turned heads with her appearance at the Met Gala 2023. She looked absolutely stunning walking the carpet with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Later at night, the actress stepped out wearing a gorgeous red outfit with a pair of massive heels. Although she rocked the look, she lost balance and almost fell, Nick then held her tight and saved her. The video of the incident is now going viral and fans are worried about actresses wearing long heels.

In a video shared by a fan account, PeeCee was seen holding Nick's hand as they walked to their car. Priyanka was distracted, talking with a few people around her and she lost her balance. Fortunately, Nick held on to her and saved her from falling.

Fans lauded Nick for being there for Priyanka and helping prevent an embarrassing moment play out. 'He always got her that is so great that’s how you really love and care and protect someone thanks Nick for showing us,' a fan wrote. 'I want to thank Nick who is always there for Priyanka’s loving and caring husband and right behind her invade that happens again our Desi girl is in great hands Nick Jonas,' commented another. A social media user dropped another comment that read, 'Oh man those heels and cobblestones, but they got it Love Nick being a gentleman.'

For the Met Gala 2023 After Party, Priyanka wore a hot red shirtdress with a thigh-high slit. Nick, on the other hand, complimented her in an all-black suit.

The Jonas couple twinned in black for their Met Gala appearance and wore matching Valentino attires. Priyanka opted for a black strapless gown by Valentino, featuring a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with Valentino platform pumps. A two-toned long, ruffle-lined cape with a trail acted as the statement piece for the look and was an ode to the style the late German fashion designer was known for. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Interestingly, Priyanka's entry in the bold Valentino gown received the loudest cheers at the Met Gala event.

On the work front, Priyanka has been currently promoting her OTT streaming show 'Citadel'. She recently announced her next film 'Heads Of State', co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka shared screenshots of a report by Deadline on her Instagram handle and captioned it as 'On to the next'. She tagged actors Idris Elba and John Cena, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and wrote, "Let's gooo!!". As per a Deadline report, the film will go on floors in May 2023.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project 'Jee Le Zara', also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and Mindy Kaling's upcoming comedy film based on Indian weddings. She also has a rom-com 'Love Again' starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The film is slated for release on May 12.