Nora Fatehi chills by the pool, gives major TGIF feels—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is an avid social media user with a huge fan following. She has over 3.9 million followers on Instagram and knows how to keep her fans engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life. A couple of days back, Nora's pic in a black body-hugging gown went viral. The actress has now shared yet another pic in which she can be seen chilling by the pool.

The location is marked as Saadiyat Beach Club and Nora can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top with denim shorts. Her picture will give you major TGIF feels!

Check it out here:

Nora is known for her terrific dance moves in Bollywood and shot to fame when her song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral for all the right reasons. The actress's killer dance moves pulled people to theatres and the film got a grand opening.

The actress has several interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' which is slated to release on June 5 this year. The film is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Nora also has Vaurn Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' and John Abraham's 'Batla House' in the pipeline.