हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi chills by the pool, gives major TGIF feels—See pic

Nora chills by the pool wearing a white off-shoulder top with denim shorts.

Nora Fatehi chills by the pool, gives major TGIF feels—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is an avid social media user with a huge fan following. She has over 3.9 million followers on Instagram and knows how to keep her fans engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life. A couple of days back, Nora's pic in a black body-hugging gown went viral. The actress has now shared yet another pic in which she can be seen chilling by the pool.

The location is marked as Saadiyat Beach Club and Nora can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top with denim shorts. Her picture will give you major TGIF feels!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora is known for her terrific dance moves in Bollywood and shot to fame when her song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral for all the right reasons. The actress's killer dance moves pulled people to theatres and the film got a grand opening.

The actress has several interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' which is slated to release on June 5 this year. The film is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Nora also has Vaurn Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' and John Abraham's 'Batla House' in the pipeline.

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi pool picDilbar song Nora FatehiBatla HouseBharat
Next
Story

There has to be basic honesty: Javed Akhtar on Modi biopic credit row

Must Watch

PT4M59S

Why Rahul disappears from Amethi and files second nomination from Wayanad?: Smriti Irani