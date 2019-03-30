Nora Fatehi grabs eyeballs at GQ Style and Culture Awards—Pics

New Delhi: Moroccan actress-dancer Nora Fatehi grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public. The gorgeous diva attended the GQ Style and Culture Awards and her outfit has our attention. Nora wore a black, body-hugging dress that had a side slit. The actress's bold red lipstick and gorgeous wavy hair complete the look and it is hard to take eyes off her!

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nora shot to fame when her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral. She is an active social media user and her pics and videos often go viral. The actress also made her singing debut in the Arabic version of her 'Dilbar' song.

The beautiful and highly talented actress has a huge fan base who love to know about her personal as well as professional life. Nora will next share screen space with John Abraham in 'Batla House'.

She is also a part of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' which is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Apart from these, she has Street Dancer 3D in her kitty. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and is keenly awaited upon by fans.

With such interesting projects up her sleeve, here's wishing all the very best to the 'Dilbar' girl!