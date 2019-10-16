Nora Fatehi poses in a black dress, takes the internet by storm—Pics

New Delhi: The 'Queen of Hearts' Nora Fatehi is an avid social media user. The gorgeous lass has over 7.9 million followers on photo and video sharing app Instagram and keeps her fans satiated by regularly posting deets from her personal and professional life.

In her latest post, Nora can be seen dressed in a black-coloured bodycon dress with a sweetheart neck. A bold, red lipstick, hoop earrings and matching high heels complete the outfit.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, she was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. She also had a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and made her presence felt in the film.

The Moroccan beauty will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Remo D'Souza and is high on the buzzword ever since its lead cast was announced.