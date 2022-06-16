Mumbai: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi who recently debuted as a music video director with her latest song 'Dirty Little Secret', shared her experience in a post on Instagram.Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song.

NORA FATEHI'S 'DIRTY LITTLE SECRET' OUT

Nora captioned her post: "New #dirtylittlesecret. My first time directing a music video. it was a great learning experience! Watch the music video on my youtube channel link in bio!" In the first post, Nora can be seen holding a microphone as she sits on a chair that has `Director Nora` written on it.

In the next two photographs, Nora is seen checking shots looking into the directorial camera. Within minutes of her post, the actor-dancer was flooded with comments. Fans congratulated the Bhuj-the Pride of India actor for her directorial debut and said they wanted to see her working as a director in future as well. Meanwhile `Dirty little secret` was recently released on Nora's YouTube channel.

NORA COLLABS WITH ZACK KNIGHT

This is the first time the `Street Dancer 3D` actor has collaborated with singer Zack Knight. The video has gathered close to 10 million views on YouTube. Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show `Dance Deewane Junior`.