हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s little fan wants to marry her and the stunner says 'yes'!

Recently Nora has shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a toddler wants to marry her and Nora cutely responded.

Nora Fatehi’s little fan wants to marry her and the stunner says &#039;yes&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: We all know how Nora Fatehi is much loved and adored by fans all over the world and she has time and again captured our hearts with her charm, innocence and some splendid performances. She is the social media queen, her videos are not only trending but are funny enough to crack you up and make your day. Nora’s little fan now has expressed his wish to marry her and she has an absolutely cute reaction to it.

Recently Nora has shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a toddler wants to marry her and Nora cutely responds “yes! Guys im getting married!” to his proposal and we can’t get over the cute video. It is amazing to see how she receives love from people of all age group be it kids or the elderly people and we surely think the talented beauty truly deserves it.

Well, this video got us gushing and every time we see it, it puts a smile on our face.

Nora is a part of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India and we are waiting to watch her cast her magic once again after her phenomenal performance in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi videodilbarNora Fatehi Instagram
Next
Story

Chetan Bhagat alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'drove him close to suicide', denied him story credit
  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Amarnath Yatra canceled this year due to increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic