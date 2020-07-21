Nora Fatehi’s little fan wants to marry her and the stunner says 'yes'!

Mumbai: We all know how Nora Fatehi is much loved and adored by fans all over the world and she has time and again captured our hearts with her charm, innocence and some splendid performances. She is the social media queen, her videos are not only trending but are funny enough to crack you up and make your day. Nora’s little fan now has expressed his wish to marry her and she has an absolutely cute reaction to it.

Recently Nora has shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a toddler wants to marry her and Nora cutely responds “yes! Guys im getting married!” to his proposal and we can’t get over the cute video. It is amazing to see how she receives love from people of all age group be it kids or the elderly people and we surely think the talented beauty truly deserves it.

Well, this video got us gushing and every time we see it, it puts a smile on our face.

Nora is a part of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India and we are waiting to watch her cast her magic once again after her phenomenal performance in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.