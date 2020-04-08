हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shares dazzling throwback pics from Malta, wants her 'tan' look back!

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following of 12.3 million on Instagram. 

Nora Fatehi shares dazzling throwback pics from Malta, wants her 'tan' look back!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has been sharing her throwback pictures and videos amid the lockdown. She posted her pictures from Malta and wrote that she wants that tan back. Well, most celebs have been on a photo or video sharing spree during this quarantine time. 

Check out her dazzling Malta pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I want that tan back #malta ..

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora has a huge fan following of 12.3 million on Instagram. 

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi photos
