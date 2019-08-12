close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi slays in a ravishing red gown with a slit—Photos

Nora has a cool style sense and is famous for her impeccable belly dance moves.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The Moroccan stunner Nora Fatehi is doing great in the movie business as most of her dance numbers are topping the chartbusters list for a past few months. Famous as the 'Dilbar' girl as her song from 'Satyamev Jayate' became a rage last year to 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House' this year.

Nora was recently spotted at Sunny Supersound in Juhu, Mumbai. She rocked her western look in a halter neck red gown with a slit at the bottom.

Check out her stunning images:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, these days she is busy promoting 'Batla House' on various platforms. After her small cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat', Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

 

 

