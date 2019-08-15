Nora Fatehi stuns in desi wear, wishes fans on Independence Day—Pics

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made her own niche place in the Hindi movie industry. Known for her brilliant dance moves, this stunner of an actress wished her fans in India a very happy Independence Day.

She donned a ravishing desi outfit by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, looking like a true blue diva. She was styled by Hitendra Kapopara for her upcoming movie 'Batla House' premiere last night.

Check out her pictures:

Nora wore a light lime coloured sharara dress with a short fitted Kurti and dupatta giving her a total desi look.

She became famous as the 'Dilbar' girl after her song from 'Satyamev Jayate' became a rage in 2018. This year she has once again hogged the limelight for her chartbuster track 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House'.

On the work front, these days she is busy promoting 'Batla House' on various platforms. After her small cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat', Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.