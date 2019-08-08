Nora Fatehi takes dance battles 'pretty seriously' and this video is proof—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a rage on social media and her fans are always eager to know more about her. The dancer-actress has a huge fan following with over 5.6 million followers on Instagram. She is an avid social media user and often shares dance videos on the platform.

Known for her fantastic dance moves with songs like 'Dilbar' and 'O Saki Saki', Nora is a favourite of many. Her latest upload is all about how she takes her dance battles seriously and will put up a smile on your face.

The actress can be seen dancing to her latest song 'O Saki Saki'. We wonder how she manages to nail those moves with such high heels!

Check out the video here:

Mind-blown? We feel you!

The caption of the video is, “Nobody:

Nora: did someone say dance battle ..hold my Saki..

(As u can see..I take my dance battles very seriously) #noriana

Video via @tellyobsessed”

The song 'O Saki Saki' is from the film 'Batla House' that has John Abraham as the male lead. Slated to release on August 15, the film has been creating the right amount of buzz already.

Nora is also a part of Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D'. She had shared her first look from the film a couple of weeks ago and looked fierce as ever!

Here's wishing the talented actress all the very best for her endeavors.