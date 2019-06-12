Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in this hilarious video—Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi often steals the limelight with her social media posts. The talented dancer-actress has over 4.8 million followers on Instagram and knows how to keep them hooked with her regular, entertaining uploads.

Check out this video in which Nora turns a street vendor and tries to sell shorts! Yup, we aren't kidding.

The caption is, “Catch me at your nearest street market selling shorts. LOL”

We bet that video made you go ROFL!

Nora shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' that released in 2018 as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate'. Since then, she has been a favourite of many and has an ocean of fans. The stunning diva is a terrific dancer and often leaves us awestruck with her killer dance moves.

She made her presence felt in 'Bharat' that released on the occasion of Eid this year. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles along with an array of talented actors from the film industry.