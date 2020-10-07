Nora Fatehi's beach dance with this mystery guy is breaking the internet - Watch viral video

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful 'Dilbar' girl, Nora Fatehi is breaking the internet with her sensational beach moves. In her latest Instagram post, the Moroccan beauty can be seen dancing to a peppy track on the beach with a mystery guy.

Well, before you start guessing, the mystery guy is hairstylist and artiste. Nora and Marce's dance video has gone viral on the internet with over 1,590,624 views on Instagram so far. Watch it here:

Nora has a huge fan following of 17.4 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora also stepped in as one of the judges on dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer' after Malaika Arora was down with COVID-19. Choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are other two judges on the show.