Nora Fatehi's bold dance moves in this new home video are too hot to handle! Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty and ace dancer Nora Fatehi is today one of the most sought-after faces in Bollywood when it comes to dancing. She has a line of chartbuster tracks to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and the recent 'Garmi' amongst various others.

Amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Nora is practising her dance at home, making the most of her quarantine period.

She recently shared a new home dance video where she can be seen grooving to the popular track 'Corny' by Rema. Nora in her caption praised New Zealand-based choreographer Parris Goebel and took her online dance routine and finally learnt it too.

Her caption reads: Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall

Isn't Nora simply awesome?

Nora has a huge fan following of 12.6 million on Instagram.

She was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars ace choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva in a pivotal part.

The film has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.