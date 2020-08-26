हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's BTS dance video shows how she nails those moves with ease - Watch

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following of 15.5 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s BTS dance video shows how she nails those moves with ease - Watch

New Delhi: Moroccon beauty Nora Fatehi's superlative dancing skills are widely appreciated. She has a huge fan following - all thanks to a long list of her chartbuster songs and a solid social media presence. 

Nora recently took to Instagram and posted a dance video edit showing the efforts which go behind the scenes to make it worthwhile. She wrote in the caption: “Dont never stop if u wana be on top bitchhh...Tap in” #inspire #dontstop #wontstop Thank u for making such an amazing edit @norafatehiteam 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora has a huge fan following of 15.5 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 

Nora Fatehi
