Nora Fatehi's mermaid avatar lands her on a stretcher, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi's super glamourous looks have often gone viral on the internet, wooing the audiences. Recently, a video of hers looking all stunning in a mermaid dress hit the viral button on social media but strangely enough, she was being taken on a stretcher.

But before you pop your eyes out, here's to tell you that it was so because Nora Fatehi's dress was so heavy that she had to be carried on a stretcher. It was actually for a music video with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Nora will set the screen on fire with another foot-tapping track 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Much ahead of its release online, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi did a photoshoot, and it was from that Nora's mermaid look from the song had gone viral. The two were earlier collaborated for 'Naach Meri Rani in 2020'.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi in her mermaid avatar is seen carried to a shooting set on a stretcher as her body movement was restricted due to the costume.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.