Nora Fatehi's scintillating breezy beach avatar calls for viral alert - See pic inside

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi sure knows how to amp up any avatar and look sensational. She is currently enjoying her beach days and we love her latest outfit. Taking to her social media handle, Nora posted a breezy beach picture.

She wrote in the caption: Tropical the island breeze

All the nature wild and free

This is where i long to be

La isla bonita

Nora has a huge fan following of 17.4 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora also stepped in as one of the judges on dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer' after Malaika Arora was down with COVID-19. Choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are other two judges on the show.