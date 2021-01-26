Nora Fatehi's sensuous avatar in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla organza saree with pearl-crystal blouse hits internet, fans say 'wow'!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a popular name on social media. Fans love to follow her dance moves and are keen to know more of her upcoming projects. The diva recently shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot for ace designer jodi of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nora Fatehi wore a custom pearl and crystals blouse in white with an organza Dhakai saree. Here's what Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla wrote in the caption: The Wonder of White. Nora Fatehi wears a light as air, organza Dhakai Jamdani saree, hand-embroidered with resham mandala motifs and edged with a resham and sequins lace border. A pearl and crystals blouse adds lustrous glamour to this ethereal masterpiece. @norafatehi Photographer: @virajnayar HMU: @namratasoni

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.