हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's sensuous avatar in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla organza saree with pearl-crystal blouse hits internet, fans say 'wow'!

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s sensuous avatar in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla organza saree with pearl-crystal blouse hits internet, fans say &#039;wow&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a popular name on social media. Fans love to follow her dance moves and are keen to know more of her upcoming projects. The diva recently shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot for ace designer jodi of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 

Nora Fatehi wore a custom pearl and crystals blouse in white with an organza Dhakai saree. Here's what Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla wrote in the caption: The Wonder of White. Nora Fatehi wears a light as air, organza Dhakai Jamdani saree, hand-embroidered with resham mandala motifs and edged with a resham and sequins lace border. A pearl and crystals blouse adds lustrous glamour to this ethereal masterpiece. @norafatehi Photographer: @virajnayar HMU: @namratasoni

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsNora Fatehi videonora fatehi photosAbu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan kissing ladylove Natasha Dalal on Mehendi ceremony is so romantic!
  • 1,06,76,838Confirmed
  • 1,53,587Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M15S

72nd Republic Day: This year's celebration will be different in many ways