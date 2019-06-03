Not Shahid Kapoor but this actor was the first choice for 'Kabir Singh'?

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Kabir Singh'. The film is high on the buzz word and more so because it's the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The original 2017 release starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The Hindi remake is titled 'Kabir Singh' and is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Shahid was not the first one to play the lead in the movie. The report quotes Sandeep Vanga as confirming that the producers had earlier approached actor Arjun Kapoor. He has been quoted as saying, “Yeah, but before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn’t just jump to another actor It’s not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment.”

Kiara Advani plays the lead opposite Shahid in the movie and this is the first time that the duo has been paired together on-screen.

The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.