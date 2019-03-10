Not Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted chilling with this man-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's rising star Disha Patani, who made a stunning appearance at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding, was spotted chilling with a man in Mumbai and no it wasn't Tiger Shroff.

Disha on Sunday was spotted with politico Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray. Check out the pictures:

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat' where she plays the role of a trapeze artist. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The actor-dancer was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.