Deepika Padukone

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone meets Luv Ranjan

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence on Friday evening. The two have reportedly signed a film with the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety director. 

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone meets Luv Ranjan

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence on Friday evening. The two have reportedly signed a film with the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety director. 

However, soon after their pictures surfaced on social media, a hashtag #notmydeepika started by her fans started trending on Twitter.

Deepika's fans are miffed with the actress for signing a film with metoo accused director Luv Ranjan. In 2018, an actress accused the director of sexual misconduct during the ongoing MeToo movement.

While some of Deepika's fans are confident that the actress won't sign a film with the MeToo accused director, some have praised for not taking up Vikas Bahl's film,.

Check out the tweets.

In October 2018, an actress told Mid-Day in an explosive interview that director Luv had asked her to strip to her panties. when she went to audition for a movie in 2010.

However, the director outrightly denied all allegations of sexual harassment against him. He then issued an apology. "I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am," Ranjan said in a statement.

Deepika, however, is yet to issue a statement on the same.

Deepika PadukoneLuv RanjanRanbir Kapoornotmydeepika
