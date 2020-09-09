Now, Karni Sena jumps in support of Kangana Ranaut, demands action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Gorakhpur: The Rajasthan-based outfit Karni Sena has now come out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the midst of a political storm over her recent comments on Mumbai, and has demanded stringent action against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

The Karni Sena members staged a protest in Gorakhpur on Tuesday against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his disparaging remarks against the actor.

The Sena members also burnt the effigy of Sanjay Raut at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur and demanded his apology.

They said the kind of language the Shiv Sena leader has used for Kangana is “an insult to all women.”

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, popularly referred to as Karni Sena, is considered to be a fringe outfit and is based in Rajasthan.

Karni Sena district president Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs have always supported women whenever they have been subjected to humiliation and insult. Sanjay Raut has used unparliamentary language for Kangana Ranaut which is very objectionable. We demand that the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena take stern action against Sanjay Raut otherwise Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women."

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, is the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece `Saamna` - the party`s newspaper.

On Tuesday, Raut was appointed the chief spokesperson of Maharashtra’s ruling party.

The Karni Sena has said that it will escort Kangana Ranaut and provide security to her Mumbai. The actor is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Karni Sena said that its members will protect Kangana Ranaut and escort her from the airport to her home in Mumbai.

It may be recalled that in January 2018, the Karni Sena had protested against the release of movie `Padmavat` across the country and forced filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of the film from `Padmavati` to `Padmavat`.