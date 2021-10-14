Nushratt Bharuccha's latest pictures are too HOT to handle!

New Delhi: Actress Nushratt Bharuccha likes to keep her fashion game on point. She dropped a few pictures on social media setting Instagram on fire.

Nushratt took to her social media handle and posted photos of her wearing a blue robe with red heels and multiple chains to complement them. The actress struck a set of heart-stealing poses and went for open hair as she rounded off the post with a cheeky and flirty caption reading: "Can’t Stand Me? Ok, I’ll Sit!"

The actress earlier this month made news for being the only Indian actress to bag a nomination at the Busan International film festival for the best actress award for her performance in the film Ajeeb Daastaans.

Nushrratt's lineup currently features 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and an unnamed project, as she makes it 5 films between now and 2022.