हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nushratt Bharuccha

Nushratt Bharuccha's latest pictures are too HOT to handle!

Actress Nushratt Bharuccha likes to keep her fashion game on point. She dropped a few pictures on social media setting Instagram on fire. 

Nushratt Bharuccha&#039;s latest pictures are too HOT to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nushratt Bharuccha likes to keep her fashion game on point. She dropped a few pictures on social media setting Instagram on fire. 

Nushratt took to her social media handle and posted photos of her wearing a blue robe with red heels and multiple chains to complement them. The actress struck a set of heart-stealing poses and went for open hair as she rounded off the post with a cheeky and flirty caption reading: "Can’t Stand Me? Ok, I’ll Sit!"

The actress earlier this month made news for being the only Indian actress to bag a nomination at the Busan International film festival for the best actress award for her performance in the film Ajeeb Daastaans.

Nushrratt's lineup currently features 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and an unnamed project, as she makes it 5 films between now and 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nushratt BharucchaNushratt Bharuccha picsNushratt Bharuccha filmsNushratt Bharuccha instagramNushratt Bharuccha photos
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra contemplates 'moving forward' as she explores Spain's streets

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Lava from volcano on Spain's forces hundreds to evacuate