Kangana Ranaut

Old video of Kangana Ranaut supporting Anurag Kashyap after 'Bombay Velvet' debacle surfaces online, director says 'I am not her enemy'

New Delhi: Ever since Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with a news channel recently in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been a war of words on Twitter. In Kangana vs rest of the stars battle, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had shared his thoughts saying although the former always supported him yet he feels he doesn't know this 'new Kangana'.

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है

Now, an old video of Kangana supporting Anurag Kashyap after the debacle of 'Bombay Velvet' has surfaced online and the filmmaker reacted to it tweeting: Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are .

Actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker have been tweeting about the 'insider vs outsider' debate in Bollywood after Kangana in her interview addressed to them as 'B-grade actors'. 

The industry seems divided over the issue just as fans are.

 

Kangana RanautAnurag KashyapnepotismSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput suicide
