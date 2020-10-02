हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gandhi Jayanti

On Gandhi Jayanti 2020, Urvashi Rautela recalls his quote, 'to call woman the weaker sex is a libel’

Bollywood celebrities also extended wishes to all fans and friends on Gandhi Jayanti.

New Delhi: As the country celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation, events and campaigns have been organized across the country to make Gandhi Jayanti a special day. Homage is paid to the man who gave the world the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence.

Actress Urvashi Rautela said, "A strong advocate of Satya (Truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence), Gandhi showed the power of love and non-violence in combating injustice and oppression. Mahatma is the title given to this inspiring personality who led the masses with his optimism, courage, his principles, and practice. I’m deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s quote on women empowerment To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man's injustice to woman. If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior. Wishing you a Happy #GandhiJayanthi!"

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

 

