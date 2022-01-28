On her 36th birthday, Shruti Haasan reflects on her life learnings, see post

New Delhi: Actor-singer Shruti Haasan turned 36 years old on Friday (January 28) and shared an early birthday post on her Instagram, thanking her fans for the love and appreciation they shower on her daily.

On her birthday, Shruti reflected on how much she still has to learn and witness about the world and said that she was lucky enough to be surrounded by the reality she always wanted for herself.

She wrote, "Big for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain, it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn, to see, to love and to be."

"I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it. I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your," she added.

Along with the note, Shruti shared a picture of herself in her signature gothic-styled look with a pouty expression.

Last year, she had featured in several projects. For instance, she was seen in the Telugu actioner 'Krack' with Ravi Teja. She was also seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar film 'The Power', the Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Vakeel Saab' and the Netflix anthology 'Pitta Kathalu'.