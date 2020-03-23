On Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, sister Rangoli Chandel wishes her ‘chhotu’ with a wonderful throwback pic

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who turned 33 on Monday (March 23), was wished by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter with a wonderful throwback picture featuring them with their brother Akshit and father Amardeep Ranaut. The picture dates back to the 90s, when their father helped the three of them with their homework during the summer holidays.

“Happy birthday Chotu (on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting homework done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling,” Rangoli captioned her post, which also has a recent photo of Kangana smiling with a bouquet of flowers.

Take a look:

Happy birthday Chotu( on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling... pic.twitter.com/1brwHlnHgv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Hey, Kangana, wish you a very happy birthday!

Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/g1Ur65QLCE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Kangana also thanked her fans, well-wishers for sending her the sweet birthday wishes and at the same time, she also remembered freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas.

Kangana is currently in Manali with her family. She is under self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak and here’s how she is spending her days in her hometown.

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in ‘Panga’, has ‘Thalaivi,’ ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’ in her kitty. 'Thalaivi' is a film on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Kangana plays the titular role. In ‘Tejas’ she will be seen in the lead role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and ‘Dhakad’ is an action-thriller.

Kangana Ranaut has been the recipient of three National Film Awards and this year, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.