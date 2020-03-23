हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

On Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, sister Rangoli Chandel wishes her ‘chhotu’ with a wonderful throwback pic

Kangana Ranaut turned 33 on Monday. 

On Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, sister Rangoli Chandel wishes her ‘chhotu’ with a wonderful throwback pic
Images Courtesy: Twitter/@Rangoli_A

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who turned 33 on Monday (March 23), was wished by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter with a wonderful throwback picture featuring them with their brother Akshit and father Amardeep Ranaut. The picture dates back to the 90s, when their father helped the three of them with their homework during the summer holidays.

“Happy birthday Chotu (on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting homework done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling,” Rangoli captioned her post, which also has a recent photo of Kangana smiling with a bouquet of flowers.

Take a look:

Hey, Kangana, wish you a very happy birthday!

Kangana also thanked her fans, well-wishers for sending her the sweet birthday wishes and at the same time, she also remembered freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas.

Kangana is currently in Manali with her family. She is under self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak and here’s how she is spending her days in her hometown.

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in ‘Panga’, has ‘Thalaivi,’ ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’ in her kitty. 'Thalaivi' is a film on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Kangana plays the titular role. In ‘Tejas’ she will be seen in the lead role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and ‘Dhakad’ is an action-thriller.

Kangana Ranaut has been the recipient of three National Film Awards and this year, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut birthdayKangana Ranaut pics
Next
Story

Hollywood star Idris Elba's wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together

Must Watch

PT4M6S

The decisive battle against Coronavirus begins in UP, lockdown in 16 districts including Lucknow