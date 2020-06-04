हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neena Gupta

On Neena Gupta’s birthday, daughter Masaba reveals the ‘greatest lesson’ she taught her

Masaba is Neena Gupta’s daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@masabagupta

New Delhi: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Thursday wished her actress mother Neena Gupta on her 61st birthday with a heartfelt note and shared the one thing that she learnt from her. Masaba posted a still featuring Neena from ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever.”

See the picture Masaba posted:

The other post dedicated to her mom also features Masaba as a little girl. Neena Gupta looks lovely in a sari while Masaba is cute as a button in a red dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mufasa (@masabagupta) on

Masaba is Neena Gupta’s daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. The duo was in a relationship in the 80s. Neena Gupta later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

A few months ago, Neena Gupta had opened up about raising Masaba single-handedly and how her father turned out to be her backbone.

"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," Neena had told news agency IANS.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and has ‘Gwalior’ coming up.

