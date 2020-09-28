On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, check out some pics of him with ladylove Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. The Bollywood star has turned 38 and on his special day, wishes are pouring in from his colleagues, friends and family members. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni started a countdown to his birthday last evening by sharing some adorable photos from their childhood. Meanwhile, his photos are all over the internet too, courtesy his fans.

Here, we have collated a few pictures of Ranbir with his ladylove Alia Bhatt and trust us when we say these posts will drive away your Monday blues.

Check out!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating sometime in 2018. They fell in love on the sets of their work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship but is often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays.

On the work front, both Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', along with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Ranbir also has 'Shamshera' in his kitty.

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor!