हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, check out some pics of him with ladylove Alia Bhatt

It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. 

On Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s birthday, check out some pics of him with ladylove Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: It's Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. The Bollywood star has turned 38 and on his special day, wishes are pouring in from his colleagues, friends and family members. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni started a countdown to his birthday last evening by sharing some adorable photos from their childhood. Meanwhile, his photos are all over the internet too, courtesy his fans. 

Here, we have collated a few pictures of Ranbir with his ladylove Alia Bhatt and trust us when we say these posts will drive away your Monday blues. 

Check out!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

best boys (& good girl) 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday you 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #brahmastra

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

the one with all the joy 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #RiddhimaKapoorSahni #AliaBhatt #ShaheenBhatt #Bollywood

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[Another Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Manali. #Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating sometime in 2018. They fell in love on the sets of their work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship but is often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays.

On the work front, both Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', along with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Ranbir also has 'Shamshera' in his kitty.

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor!

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor birthdayRanbir Alia
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: He was voice of great divinity and soul
  • 60,74,702Confirmed
  • 95,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M3S

VIDEO: Was the plan is there for the Grand Destruction?