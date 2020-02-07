On Yash and Roohi's birthday, proud daddy Karan Johar shares pics of his fam jam!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, on the third birthday of his twins -Yash and Roohi took to Instagram and shared adorable family pictures. The happy clicks were accompanied by a heartfelt note too. The proud daddy penned his feelings and thank the universe for blessing him with a fam jam.

Karan Johar's caption reads, "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash....."

The Dharma Productions scion opted for surrogacy and welcomed his twins—Yash and Roohi Johar home in 2017. Yash has been named after Karan’s late father and renowned producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, while Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo Johar, KJo's mother.

KJo also hosted a grand birthday bash for his twins a day before where all the star kids were seen in attendance. Yash and Roohi's BFF Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan were seen enjoying their time at the birthday party.