Onam 2024: Actor Rishab Shetty And Wife Pragathi Extend Warm Wishes To All

New Delhi: National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his captivating performances, has extended his Onam greetings to fans across the country. Shetty, whose blockbuster film 'Kantara' won critical acclaim and a National Award, is not only celebrated for his cinematic achievements but also for his dedication to family life.

This Onam, Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, have shared a festive moment with their followers on social media. The couple posted a radiant photo of themselves dressed in traditional South Indian attire, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

"Wishing you all a vibrant and joyous Onam!

May this festive season bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones..

#HappyOnam"

The actor's post can be viewed here:

In addition to celebrating the festival, Rishab Shetty is currently working on the much-anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1', promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. He is also exploring new horizons with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.