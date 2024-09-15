Onam 2024: Actor Rishab Shetty And Wife Pragathi Extend Warm Wishes To All
Rishab Shetty celebrated Onam with fans in traditional attire and shared updates on his upcoming projects, including 'Kantara Chapter 1' and a potential Bollywood collaboration.
New Delhi: National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his captivating performances, has extended his Onam greetings to fans across the country. Shetty, whose blockbuster film 'Kantara' won critical acclaim and a National Award, is not only celebrated for his cinematic achievements but also for his dedication to family life.
This Onam, Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, have shared a festive moment with their followers on social media. The couple posted a radiant photo of themselves dressed in traditional South Indian attire, accompanied by a heartfelt message:
"Wishing you all a vibrant and joyous Onam!
May this festive season bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones..
#HappyOnam"
The actor's post can be viewed here:
In addition to celebrating the festival, Rishab Shetty is currently working on the much-anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1', promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. He is also exploring new horizons with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.
