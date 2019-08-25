close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is "over consuming resources" is noticing her Rs 600 sari.

Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is "over consuming resources" is noticing her Rs 600 sari.

The actress has urged people and the fashion industry to be "considerate" and encourage celebrities when they repeat their outfits and recycle fabrics.

"I'm happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped," the "Manikarnika" star told IANS.

Remarking that we need to encourage people every time they style differently, she said, "They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spent so much on organic stuffs when they come from fancy stores. But we don't really see the people -- farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can't afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don't realise that. We got to appreciate that."

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to upload a photograph of the actress in the sari. "On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it's heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers," she captioned the photograph.

Commenting on this, the National Award winning actress said, "Just because it's from the roadside (shop) doesn't mean it's not good. When you buy it from a big store, it does make it a different stuff."

Kangana said her perception towards herself changed after she entered the Bollywood, and now she didn't think herself as a "small entity" whose contributions were irrelevant.

She believes that every person can contribute to the world and even a small contribution is relevant. "I initially used to think the world is very big and I'm very small and I can't make a difference to the world. But I don't feel like that any more. I feel everyone of us can contribute to the world. Believing that we are irrelevant in this scheme of things is the biggest mistake that we make," she told IANS.

"As a women, I don't always have to stuck up to big producers, heroes and directors. I don't believe in this. I feel as a individual I have a standing," Kangana said. 

Tags:
Kangana RanautRangoli Chandel
Next
Story

Angelina Jolie feels fighting for beliefs sign of strength

Must Watch

PT7M16S

Remembering Jaitley : Untold stories about Arun Jaitley