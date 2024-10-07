New Delhi: Adnan Sami, extremly popular for his contributions to music in India today took to social media to share the tragic passing of his beloved mother at the age of 77.

Sami shared the picture of his mother on social media with her birth year and the year of her demise. The photo read, "Begum Naureen Sami Khan, 1947 - 2024"

Adnan accompained the picture with the caption, "It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…

We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely."

Sami also encouraged his followers to honor her memory by praying for her soul, writing, "Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون (Translation: We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return)

May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen…"

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff extended his condolences in the comments section, sharing his own experience of loss: "Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us"

Sami’s announcement has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues alike.