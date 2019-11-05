close

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra to stay in sports stadium for 15 days to film 'Saina'

Parineeti is living in a basic room and only has access to the venue's amenities.

Parineeti Chopra to stay in sports stadium for 15 days to film &#039;Saina&#039;

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra will spend a fortnight at Navi Mumbai's Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in a bid to cut down on her travel time as she practices and shoots for the upcoming biopic "Saina". She said it was important for her to improve her badminton game while shooting for the film based on Saina Nehwal's life.

Insisting that she would have wasted at least four to five hours going to and fro from her home to the location, the actress said: "We took a strategic call to stay at this sports complex because I could get to train and shoot at the same location. It was important for me to better my game while shooting for the film because I want to perfect myself before shooting the portions where I have to play like 'Saina'."

"It just didn't make sense to lose out on such precious time, which I could use to only better my game. I also feel like I am shooting an outdoor schedule, cut off from everyone! I'm thankful to the entire production team and my director for allowing me to stay on location and making it super comfortable for me," she added.

Parineeti is living in a basic room and only has access to the venue's amenities. The actress has a special cook accompanying her to prepare meals that are part of her currently regimented diet.

"I am getting the best sleep here in this basic but most comfortable accommodation. I will be staying here for about two weeks," she said.

 

 

